Timor-Leste President welcomes PM Modi's decision to open Indian Embassy in Dili

Dili [Timor Leste]: President of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, on Saturday, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to open an Indian Embassy in his country’s capital city, Dili.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is on a four-day official visit to Timor-Leste called on President Horta on Saturday.

The two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties through cooperation in the oil and gas sector, capacity building, health, trade and food security.

“Extremely fruitful meeting of MOS @RanjanRajkuma11 with H.E. Mr. José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste, today. Discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties through cooperation in health, trade, oil and gas sector, capacity building, & food security,” India in Timor-Leste posted on the social media platform, X.

“President Horta welcomed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's decision to open a resident Indian Embassy in Dili,” the post added.

PM Modi has recently announced the opening of India’s embassy in Dili.

This is India’s first ministerial-level visit to Timor-Leste since 2018. Before his arrival in Dili, MoS Singh was in New Zealand for a state visit.

Timor-Leste’s DG for Bilateral Affairs and DG for Protocol welcomed MoS Singh upon his arrival at Dili.

“MOS(External Affairs) @RanjanRajkuma11 was warmly welcomed by DG for Bilateral Affairs and DG for Protocol upon his arrival at #Dili on his maiden visit to Timor Leste, the first ministerial-level visit from India to Timor-Leste since 2018,” India in Timor-Leste wrote on X.

On his way from New Zealand to Timor Leste, the MoS also made a transit stop in Bali and met India’s ambassador to Jakarta, Sandeep Chakravorty.

“A warm welcome to Hon’ble Minister of State @RanjanRajkuma11 to Bali. Hon’ble MOS is transiting Bali on his way Dili (Timor-Leste) for bilateral engagements on 1-2 October 2023,” Chakravorty posted on X.

The MoS will also hold meetings with the Southeast Asian country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas and Trade & Industry Minister Filipus Nino Pereira, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Singh will also meet heads of some United Nations agencies and bodies. The MoS External Affairs will then interact with members of the Indian community and take part in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

On September 7, while addressing the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, PM Modi announced the opening of India’s embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste.

“Act East in action - Delhi to Dili! At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, PM @narendramodi announces decision to open our Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste,” posted MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X after PM Modi’s announcement.

Dili is the capital city of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, on the country's north coast. The city holds importance as it recalls the nation's struggles for independence from Portugal as well as Indonesia.

India's decision to open an embassy in Dilli shows its commitment to the Act East policy.

—ANI