Timely Action By Delhi Fire Officials Help Save 52 People

New Delhi: As many as 52 persons, including 24 women and four children were rescued after a major fire broke out in the parking area of a 5-storey building in the Nawada area of Delhi’s Dwarka on Monday morning. Five persons suffered burn injuries and 10 motorcycles were completely gutted in the incident. According to the fire department, they got a call around 1.30 a.m. The caller said that a huge fire had broken out at a parking lot of a 5-storey residential building on Main Matiyala Road, Dwarka.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire was in the electronic meter board. It happened due to a short circuit. As the fire spread, it engulfed ten motorcycles which were parked there. We rescued 52 persons out of which five suffered minor burns,” said the fire officials. All the five persons, who suffered burns, were sent to the Safdarjung Hospital.

The fire official said that due to the fire a dense smoke had spread in the area and 52 persons were trapped but they were rescued. “The building which is spread in 400 square yards has 26 flats. Its a five-storey building. These 52 persons were living in these flats,” said the fire official. The police said that an FIR was being filed in the matter.—IANS