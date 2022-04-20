Time not appropriate for Iran to hold meeting with US

Tehran: Iranian authorities have said that the time is "not appropriate" for the Islamic Republic to hold an informal meeting with the US and also Europe.

"Considering the recent positions and actions of the US and three European countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not consider the time to be appropriate for an informal meeting proposed by the European coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday.

Last week, the European Union (EU) offered to attend an informal meeting between Iran and other parties to the JCPOA, which refers to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, with the US also attending as a guest.

"There has been no change in the US' position and behaviour yet," Khatibzadeh said.

"Not only has the (US) administration of (President Joe) Biden not given up the failed maximum pressure policy of (former President Donald) Trump, but it has not even announced its commitment to fulfilment of its overall responsibilities in JCPOA and (UN Security Council) Resolution 2231," he added.

The road ahead is very clear, the Iranian spokesman said, that the US should end its "illegal" and unilateral sanctions and return to its JCPOA commitments.

"This neither does require negotiations nor a resolution of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency," he added.

In December 2020, the country's Parliament passed the law of "Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions" which obliges the government to further reduce the obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal unless the US lifts sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

As a result of the US' unilateral 2018 exit from the nuclear agreement, Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.

The Islamic Republic has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.

—IANS