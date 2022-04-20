Time In India Should Be Shifted To GMT+6 Hours Time-Zone

India should also advance its time-zone by half an hour to make it GMT+6 hours rather than present haphazard GMT+5.30 hours as also recommended by National Institute of Advanced Studies. Since presently just eight countries in the world deviate from separating their time-zones by fraction of an hour, Indian government should approach international authorities so that time-zone for a country may compulsorily be deviated by full one hour from GMT. Making Indian Time at GMT+6 hours will fulfil long-pending and genuine demand of people from north-east India without going for dual and impractical time-zone for the country. Suggested change will reduce big time-difference of 127 minutes between extreme east and west zones of the country. Demand of north-eastern states is highly justified for better utilisation of day-time energy when sun-rise and sun-set are comparatively much earlier there than rest of the country.

India should also take lead in taking up matter of metric-measure of time with concerned international authorities. When all other measures are converted in metric-system from earlier haphazard systems, metric-measure of time has not yet been introduced. Metric unit of time should be introduced with a complete day divided in 10 metric hours instead of present 24 hours. Each metric hour may have 100 metric minutes with a metric minute having 100 metric seconds thereby making a complete day of 100000 metric seconds instead of present 86400 seconds.