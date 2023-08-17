    Menu
    Time for India to take lead in medical devices sector: Mandaviya

    Nidhi Khurana
    August17/ 2023
    Gandhinagar: On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya remarked that India, already known as the "pharmacy of the world," should take the lead in producing low-cost, cutting-edge medical equipment.

    During his opening remarks at "India MedTech Expo 2023," Mandaviya highlighted the fact that the Indian medical device market is expanding at a faster rate than any other emerging market.

    On the margins of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting, the "India MedTech Expo 2023" took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.—Inputs from Agencies

