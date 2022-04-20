Time for action on �Commando 2�!

Mumbai:�Producer Vipul Shah�s �Commando 2� is set to go on floors on Wednesday (Febuary 17). The sequel to the 2013 hit film �Commando� promises more action. Directed by Deven Bhojani, the movie, which has been described by Shah as �unique, new and magnificent�, stars Vidyut Jamwal in the lead. �We are very proud to take the film into a sequel. Obviously now we have a bigger responsibility to live up to the challenge of making it bigger and better,� Shah said in a statement. Bhojani shared: �I loved �Commando� and am glad that I am chosen by Vipul Shah and his partners to direct �Commando 2�. We have a super talented team of actors and technicians from India and abroad. I am looking forward to starting the shoot today.� Vidyut, who is known for his effortless daredevilry onscreen, said: �Vipul sir is the man who understands action and can make superlative action films. I have seen Deven Bhojani sir�s action serial �Pukar�. I was floored and have been seeing the detailed work he has put in. It is excellent.� Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films, which has coproduced the film, is confident that the sequel �will take things to a whole new level�. �The action adventure will be a treat for all audiences worldwide and we are ecstatic that the film is going on floors,� Mantena added.