Tim McGraw was 'apprehensive' when Taylor Swift named song after him

Los Angeles: Singer Tim McGraw has recalled that when pop superstar Taylor Swift decided to name her debut song after him, he was initially a little apprehensive.

"Tim McGraw" had released in 2006. At first he thought he'd gotten "terribly old" and uncool. In fact, McGraw admitted that he was "a little apprehensive at first", reports contactmusic.com.

"Then I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they're singing songs about me? Does that mean I've jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool? And then I realised that somebody had told me that she was in her 7th grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn't feel like I was that terribly old…," he said.

Swift later joined McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, also a singer, on their 'Soul2Soul Tour' in 2007.

"It was incredible. It was just her and her guitar and one other person. Just two people, her and another guy playing … I'm a big fan of Taylor's. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she's one of the greatest artistes to come along in a long time," said McGraw.

They have performed numerous times over the years and also released the song, "Highway don't care", which features on McGraw's 2013 LP "Two Lanes Of Freedom".

—IANS