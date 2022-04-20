Tim Cahill fancies Everton''s chances against Liverpool

New Delhi: Former Everton striker Tim Cahill feels Everton can catch Liverpool cold when they lock horns in a blockbuster Merseyside derby when Premier League finally returns following its two-month long hiatus.

All football in England was suspended in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic but the top-tier football in the country is set to return starting Wednesday.

Liverpool, who hold a 25-point advantage over second-placed and defending champions Manchester City, are within touching distance of winning their first Premier League title and first top-flight title in 30 years.

Cahill, however, believes that ''The Toffees'' are more than equipped to shock Liverpool when they clash in their first match of the revamped calendar on June 21, with the live action available on Star Sports network.

"There''s no better time to come back and catch them cold. Everyone''s in the same boat, so it will depend on preparations and tactics," Cahill said on Star Sports'' show Football United.

"Players have been out for two and a half months. I was a player, and I still am very fit, but things are not going to be how everyone thinks it''s going to be where it''s just going to flow straight back in.

"Touchwood, I suppose and I hope that it will, tactically, technically and fitness-wise. Are players going to get injured quicker? Are they going to be at the same fitness? Is there a different type of tactic? Do they play a 4-3-3 or do they have to change it up because they are not ready, physically.

"So, I actually think it''s going to be a cagey game, but the way that Everton is looking and being around at the club and spending a lot of time there, I fancy Everton," he added.

Cahill also lauded manager Carlo Ancelotti for getting the team back on track following Marco Silva era. Ancelotti has been a serial winner with the likes of Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich among others and Cahill feels his presence has galvanised the club, who currently occupy the 12th spot on the league table.

"Carlo Ancelotti has bought a real big presence to the club. Players are excited about football and this is a time where basically, Everton can kick on and hopefully have a great finish to the end of the season," Cahill said.

"Liverpool has got enough games to win the league. I hope it''s not against us but if they do then it will be fair play," he added.

--IANS