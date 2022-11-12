TikTok starts experimenting with in-app shopping

San Francisco (The Hawk): TikTok, a Chinese platform for short videos, has begun testing its in-app buying function, which will let users make purchases right inside the programme.

According to The Verge, the new functionality has started to roll out in the US market. Laura Perez, a spokesman for the platform, said that testing of the new function had started in the US but gave no other details. The corporation has extended an invitation to US companies to participate in the new shopping initiative, which will eventually include worldwide vendors.

Furthermore, according to the source, the platform has begun hiring for roles at US-based fulfilment facilities that would manage client returns and warehousing.

One of the job postings stated that the e-commerce sector has had "tremendous expansion in recent years and has become a hotly contested market among prominent Internet corporations, and its future growth cannot be underestimated."

"We feel TikTok is a perfect platform to give a whole new and better e-commerce experience to our fans," it continued. "TikTok has millions of dedicated users across the globe."

The business previously announced that it would expand the minimum age requirement for livestreams on its platform as well as introduce live streams for adults.

Currently, a LIVE host must be 16 years or older. The minimum age would rise from 16 to 18 starting on November 23.

(Inputs from Agencies)