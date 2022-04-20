TikTok now lets parents add their accounts with their kids

Beijing: Short video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to introduce ''Family Pairing'' which gives parents more control over their children, by linking their own account with their kids, with a caveat that children have to approve this.

The move will give parents more control over the user activity of their kids as they can set controls on ''Screen Time Management'', ''Direct Messages'' and ''Restricted Mode''.

"Family Pairing enhances our suite of safety tools and complements our work to provide greater access to product features as users reach key milestones for digital literacy," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"It is part of our continued work toward providing parents better ability to guide their teen''s online experience while allowing time to educate about online safety and digital citizenship," it added.

However, parents will still have to get their kids'' approval to agree to have their accounts linked under the new system.

According to The Verge, once two accounts are linked, parents can control kids settings from their own phone. Earlier, parents had to set these restrictions within the app on their kid''s device.

To set it up, parents need to scan a QR code inside the digital wellbeing section of their kid''s account. Also, kids can disable the account linking anytime they want.

--IANS