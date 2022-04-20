TikTok donates safety suits worth Rs 100 cr to India in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Chinese video sharing app TikTok has donated 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks worth Rs 100 crore for Indian doctors and frontline medical staff battling the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Lauding the company, Union Minister Smriti Irani thanked TikTok for donating hazmat medical protective suits and masks as there is a dire need for protective gear for medical professionals.

Taking to twitter, the minister tweeted, "Citizens from across the country have joined hands with the Government for the #IndiaFightsCorona cause."

Responding, to it, TikTok said, "In the global fight against the spread of COVID-19, doctors and supporting medical staff are the heroes at the forefront of combating this pandemic. While citizens are practicing social distancing and staying at home as a preventive measure, India's medical personnel are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe and protected. As a result, our medical doctors and health workers are the most vulnerable and exposed to the virus. At times like these, their safety is of utmost priority."

China-based popular video-sharing app TikTok has 119 million active users in India.

UNI