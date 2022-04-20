Tigress Found Dead In UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri: The carcass of a tigress was found in Kishanpur sanctuary area of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) here, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the tigress died a natural death and that no external injury marks were found on its body.

DTR field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI, "On Monday, patrolling teams spotted the tigress who seemed to be weak and feeble. Without disturbing the big cat, the patrolling teams kept a watch on its movements."

On Tuesday evening, the tigress was seen sitting by a water body. However, after some time, she went back into the grasslands, he said.

After the tigress was not spotted for a long time, officials searched for her and found her dead. All its vital organs were found intact, he added.

Pathak said the carcass has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly to ascertain the exact cause of death. —PTI