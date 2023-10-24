Tight security in UP for Durga idol immersion & Dusshera

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have drawn up an elaborate security plan for Durga idol immersion and Dussehra across the state.



As many as 100 companies of PAC and five companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be deployed in different parts of the state depending on the need.



A company each of CAPF will also be deployed in sensitive districts of the state, including Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Mau and Gorakhpur.



The deployment will continue till Wednesday.



Special DGP (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said that no permission has been given for installation of new Durga Puja pandals and Ravana on Dussehra in the districts.



Kumar also said that both the police have been instructed to ensure all safeguards during the organisation of Ramlila, Durga Puja and its immersion.



"In 2022, with all safeguards we had no incident during immersion of Durga idols and also during Dussehra,” Kumar said, adding that in 2016 as many as 38 incidents were reported and thereafter the police made successive attempts to bring it down to zero.



The officer also said that vigilance on social media is being kept round the clock to avoid spread of any misinformation and posts on social media which vitiates communal atmosphere.



Hesaid that in 2023 some measures have been taken up like CCTV installation on all places of Dussehra and idol immersion while placement of cops in civvies as decoy is made.

—IANS