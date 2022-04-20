Tight Security in Ayodhya ahead of Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

Ayodhya: Barely a month after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, police are on high alert for the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, which falls on December 6.

Security is tight in the temple town with a senior Uttar Pradesh Police official saying the arrangements are similar to the plan they had devised for November 9, the day the apex court pronounced verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

"The security plan for December 6 will be a continuation of the plan we had devised for November 9," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI, adding that the precautions taken by them were the same they had adopted on the judgment day.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari said the entire district had been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors.

"The zone is headed by an additional superintendent of police, while the sector is looked after by a deputy superintendent of police. The sub-sectors are taken care of by SHO-level police officials," he said, adding that intensive checking was being carried out.

"As many as 78 sand bag posts have been established with armed policemen posted there. Barriers have been put in place to control traffic. As many as 269 police pickets have been in sensitive areas," Tiwari said.

The SSP added that 305 troublemakers had been identified and action was being initiated against them.

Apart from this, nine quick response teams have been deployed.

"To combat any emergency situation, five arresting parties have been formed in addition to 10 temporary jails," he said, adding that anti-sabotage teams were checking hotels, dharamshalas and other public places.

He said people had been appealed to immediately inform police about any suspicious activity or people.

The public had also been asked not to fall prey to any rumour mongering and maintain harmony, he said.

"Stress has been laid on confidence-building measures," the SSP said, adding that they had contacted saints, traders and academics in this regards.