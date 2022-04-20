Tight Security For Sikandra Assembly Bypoll

Kanpur: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Thursday's crucial Sikandra assembly by-election in Kanpur Dehat district.

Polling will be held from 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs and result is expected on December 24.

The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is attempting to retain the seat against Samajwadi Party and Congress candidates in a triangular contest.

The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal. BJP has fielded Mathura Prasad Pal's son Ajit from the seat. He is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Seema Sachan, who is being supported by smaller parties such as NISHAD Party and Peace Party. Seema Sachan is the wife of former SP MP Rakesh Sachan.

Congress has fielded one Prabhakar Pandey, who had contested the last assembly polls on NISHAD Party ticket.

There are 3.21 lakh voters of which around 70,000 are dalits, who hold the key to this by-election. Besides Brahmin, Kurmi, Pal and Thakurs, too, have large number of voters in the area. There are 11 candidates, including five Independents and a woman in the fray.

As Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is not contesting the bypoll, dalit votes are being targeted by all the candidates.

The Sikandra assembly segment is one of the five seats that comprise Etawah Lok Sabha seat.

According to Election Commission, central forces along with PAC have been deployed at all the 391 booths, of which 40 critical ones will go in for webcasting.

There will be 567 electronic voting machines (EVMs) with VVPAT facility, which would enable the voters to verify whom they have voted for.

Officials said 41 sector magistrates, six zonal magistrates, 10 static magistrates and 63 micro observers will monitor the election process.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP's Mathura Prasad Pal won Sikandra seat by more than 38,000 votes.



