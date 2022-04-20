Tiger Woods commits to defend title at Zozo Championship

New Delhi: Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods will defend his title at the Zozo Championship scheduled to be played from October 22-25 a the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

Earlier this month, PGA Tour and Zozo Inc. officials announced that the championship would not be played in Japan this year due to logistical issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic but will instead move to Sherwood Country Club.

"I am excited to defend my title at the Zozo Championship. It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship," Woods said.

Eleven months ago, he had equalled Sam Snead's long-standing record of 82 career wins on the PGA Tour by securing a three-stroke victory at the inaugural Zozo Championship played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. In front of large galleries, Woods led the tournament from start to finish to beat Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Sungjae Im of Korea shared third place in the star-studded tournament which heralded Japan's first official PGA Tour event.

The Zozo Championship will feature 78 professionals, including the leading players from the 2019-20 FedExCup points list, players designated by the Japan Golf Tour Organisation and sponsor exemptions.

—IANS