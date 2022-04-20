Tiger tranquilized, nylon rope around neck removed

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): More than 110 days after a tiger was spotted with a nylon rope around his neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary area, the forest officials finally managed to remove the rope from the big cat's neck.

The tiger was first spotted with the nylon rope around his neck in December.

The tiger was tranquilized on Friday after which the nylon rope was removed from his neck.



Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and field director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak, said, "The monitoring teams managed to locate the tiger and then tranquilized the animal. The rope piece was removed from the tiger's neck and after being kept under observation for several hours, he was finally released back into the forest."

Pathak said the tiger was found healthy and fit during a medical examination.

Dudhwa officials had first spotted the tiger with the nylon rope on December 17 in the Kataiya area of the Kishanpur sanctuary.

"During investigation, it was found that one Khushi Ram had laid a trap to catch a wild boar. However, the tiger was trapped in the net," he said, adding that Khushi Ram was arrested.

The tiger apparently set itself free from the trap, but a piece of the nylon rope remained entangled around its neck.

