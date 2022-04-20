Tiger That Killed Two Persons, Dies During Treatment At Uttarakhand Zoo

Nainital: Hours after being captured, the tiger, which had killed two persons in Bail Padav forest range in the district, died at the Nainital Zoo here last evening.



The tiger, which had been tranquilised and then caged after an eight-hour long operation yesterday, died during treatment at the Nainital Zoo, Ramnagar Forest Conservator Parag Madhukar Dhakate said.

Two persons, including a woman, were killed by the tiger yesterday in Bail Padav range of Ramnagar's Terai West forest Division in Nainital district.

The big cat had not just killed two persons, but also two tigers earlier as the mating season was approaching and the feline was out to establish its dominance over a territory spread over 10 km, he said. "As the mating season is approaching, even the slightest human interference angers tigers. It was so aggressive that it even broke the windscreen of the earthmover that was brought to scare it away. Even shots fired in the air failed to deter it," the conservator said.

However, after finally being tranquilised and caged, the feline was brought for treatment of its injuries to the Nainital zoo, where it died late in the evening, he said.