Tiger Shroff Wonders If His Shorts Have Shrunk During Lockdown

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff on Thursday teased fans with a photograph that shows him standing in a pool wearing yellow shorts that he called hotpants.

The actor, who is currently in the Maldives, shared beautiful photographs from a pool.

"Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown," Tiger wrote along with his photos cracking a joke on the size of his shorts.

While the actor wore yellow hot pants, he kept his upper body bare to flaunt his chiselled body. On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his just-announced film "Ganapath". The actor will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar for the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid 2021.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama "Baaghi 4", as well as the sequel to his debut film, "Heropanti". He will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.

"Baaghi 4" will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed "Baaghi" and "Baaghi 3". —IANS