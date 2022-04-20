Tiger Shroff urges fans to protect the planet

Mumbai: Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has urged everyone to protect the planet.

Tiger posted a picture on Instagram, where he is standing on the beach flaunting his washboard abs dressed in neon yellow swimming trunks.

"Must do everything in our power to protect our planet," Tiger captioned.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his just-announced film "Ganapath". The actor will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar for the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama "Baaghi 4", as well as the sequel to his debut film, "Heropanti". He will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.

"Baaghi 4" will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed "Baaghi" and "Baaghi 3". —IANS