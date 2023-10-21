Tiger Shroff seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Actor Tiger Shroff visited Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.



He even clicked pictures with the staff of Temple. In the images, he can be seen donning a printed kurta.

Tiger made the visit to the temple on the release day of his film 'Ganapath'.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' also stars Kriti Sanon and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.



Earlier, on Thursday night, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai. From Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher to Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor, a slew of members of Bollywood marked their presence at the screening.





Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared pictures with Tiger and Kriti from the screening.

"Attended the premier of #Ganpath last night. Good to Vashu ji, @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon and the entire cast and crew of the film. Thank you my dearest friend @apnabhidu for inviting me. May the film be a great success. Jai Ho!, " Kher wrote.



Suniel Shetty, Ananya Panday, Sikander Kher, Hema Malini, Kajol, Sangeeta Bijlani, Zayed Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday, Manjot Singh and Gauahar Khan were also present at the screening.





Megastar Rajinikanth also gave a shoutout to the team of Ganapath on the release day.



Taking to X, he wrote, "My hearty wishes to @ITIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success. #tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu"



The film boasts of action and a futuristic theme.



In the coming months, Tiger will also be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.



Tiger recently joined the ensemble cast.



Welcoming him on board, Rohit wrote, "Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA ... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad...Tiger."



'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

—ANI