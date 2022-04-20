Tiger Shroff on cloud nine after stupendous success of 'Baaghi 2'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is currently on cloud nine after the mind-blowing success of his action film 'Baaghi 2'.

Overwhelmed by the stupendous response, Tiger took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the audience. The young actor posted a video thanking his fans for all the love and support, "With love #forevergrateful #baaghi2".

In the video, Tiger said, "Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you've given me and the whole team of Baaghi. Thank you so much I can't thank you enough. It just feels so surreal and I feel like I'm still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of. I'm just so thankful for all that's happened. Like I said on behalf of Baaghi 2 team, we are so so grateful and thankful and I don't think I can say enough in this video to you all, Thank you so much. I'm sort of speechless right now, I can't tell you how I'm feeling. I don't know what to say honestly speaking but I can't stop saying thank you. Thank you to all those of you who tweeted in support and Thank you audiences, Thank you, friends, family for just showing all of your love."

Taran Adarsh said, "Tiger roars... Again... The young brigade has truly taken over..."

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' that released on Friday shattered the box office with its phenomenal opening. Collecting a whopping Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, 'Baaghi 2' is unstoppable at the box office. While Saturday recorded Rs 20.40 crore at the box office, Sunday saw an outstanding growth collecting Rs 27.60 crore, making the total collection of Rs 73.60 crore at the box office.

Receiving a terrific response in mass centres, 'Baaghi 2' grossed a huge Rs 21 crore nett plus in Mumbai and around 15 nett plus in Delhi /UP. East Punjab was Rs 6.75 crore nett plus. Bihar was an all-time record at Rs 3.75 crore nett plus.

Sequel to the 2016's 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2' took the action a notch higher with its second installment and enhanced the action for the audience showcasing Tiger in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

