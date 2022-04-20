Tiger Shroff joins hand with Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupathi

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has joined hands with tennis icon Mahesh Bhupati to expand his active wear brand into various domains including fitness equipment and health food.

As part of the deal between the two celebrities, Mahesh Bhupathi's company Swag will help create, develop and manage the expansion of Tiger's brand Prowl, which was launched in 2018. The intent is to expand the brand in sync with the identity he projects as a star.

Confirming the news, Tiger said: "I am super excited to expand my brand Prowl. I am working to bring both individuality and authenticity to every category we expand with and being able to launch both fitness equipment and health foods in the next few months will give the fans a closer look into how I function both in and out of the gym."

Bhupati added: "Looking at Tiger's popularity with the youth today and the long runway he has with his career, we believe there can be significant value built with Prowl across relevant categories that showcase his attributes. We are excited to partner and bring the brand to life and look forward to working with both Tiger and Kwan."



—IANS