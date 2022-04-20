Tiger pays tribute to Michael Jackson with ''Munna Micheal'' numbers

Mumbai: Bollywoods action star Tiger Shroff has paid a heartfelt tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson in a throwback post he has shared on social media.

Tiger shared a clip dancing on his "Munna Micheal" numbers such as "Feel the rhythm" and "Beparwah" on Jackson''s eleventh death anniversary on Thursday.

"Couldnt see a thing in front of me with all that smoke, never knew how the king did it so effortlessly thank you for leaving the blueprint for so many of us. #1959-2009 #ripking @michaeljackson," he wrote alongside the video.

In the clip, Tiger, an ardent fan of Jackson, can be seen dressed in an all white ensemble and doing some iconic steps of the late legend.

Tiger recently thanked the paparazzi for clicking his shirtless pictures, quipping he was running "out of insta material".

"Papp ninjas got me good... thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material," he wrote along with the picture, in which he is standing on his balcony.

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

--IANS