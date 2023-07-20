Tiger kills youth in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 22-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Udaypur village in the Mohammadi range forest region under the south Kheri Forest division.

After local forest officials and family members looked for him, his partially devoured body was found in the sugarcane forests.

Sanjay Biswal, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for south Kheri, went to the scene and said that a male tiger had been seen moving around the area for the past few weeks.

He added that pugmarks found on the spot and nature of injuries indicated a tiger attack.

He further mentioned that the deceased had been sent in for a postmortem and that the family will receive compensation after receiving the reports.

The villagers said that the incident happened on Wednesday, when Rohit had gone to the fields to collect food for his pets at home.

When looking for him, his family found the paw prints of a big cat and told the forest officials.

His body was found later that night by forest officials and local villagers.—Inputs from Agencies