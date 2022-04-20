Tiger Kills Two In Nainital District

Dehradun: Two persons, including a woman, were killed by a tiger this morning in Bail Padav range of Terai West forest division of Ramnagar in Nainital district.

The woman was the first victim of the big cat when she went to the forest adjoining Dabka bridge to collect grass.She was ambushed by the tiger hiding behind the bushes and mauled to death, Conservator of forest Terai West circle Parag Madhukar Dhakate said.

Within one and a half hours of the incident when a team of villagers went in search of the tiger, it pounced and dragged one of the them into the forests before the others could realise what was happening, Dhakate said. The woman's body has been recovered while the area is being combed under the supervision of forest officials in search of the man dragged away by the tiger, he said.