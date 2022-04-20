Tiger Dies Of Starvation In Corbett

Ramnagar: A tiger died of starvation in Sarpduli range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve at Ramnagar in Nainital district.



The carcass of the big cat lying along the roadside in the reserve's Sarpduli range was first sighted on Friday by a tourist, who informed authorities, its Director Surendra Mahra said.

The tourist was initially thrilled to catch a glimpse of the tiger but a closer look made it clear that it was dead as it lay motionless with flies swarming over its body, he said.

The tiger had a deep wound on its leg and seems to have died of hunger as it couldn't hunt for prey, he said. Mahra said postmortem of the tiger confirmed its death due to hunger as its stomach was found empty.