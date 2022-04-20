Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

Shimla (HP): Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist monks said, "Due to COVID-19, we could not have a huge celebration on Dalai Lama's 85th birthday. Tibetans feel proud to celebrate his birthday by distributing sanitizers and masks among the people here." The Dalai Lama assumed full political powers in 1950 after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949. In March 1959 after the suppression of Tibetan National Uprising Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile in India with over eighty thousand refugees. For the last over six decades Dalai Lama has been working for the promotion of peace, love and compassion.