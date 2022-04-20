Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to hold elections in 2021

Dharamshala: The election for the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be held next year, the Chief Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) announced on Wednesday.

The 2021 general elections will be held to elect the fifth directly elected Sikyong or president of the CTA and the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), the chief election commissioner told a press conference in Dharamshala, where TPiE, the unicameral and highest legislative organ of the CTA, is based.

Chief Election Commissioner Wangdu Tsering, alongside two newly elected additional election commissioners, issued a set of instructions on voter registration, code of conduct, social media practices and a separate 12-point guideline for the candidates.

He said the Office of the Election Commission is committed to conducting the election as per the stipulated time period "despite the current challenges precipitated by the COVID-19 crisis".

The election official appealed to all Tibetans around the world to take part in the polls in the interest of the Tibetan cause and in the spirit of unity.

