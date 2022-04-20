Tibetan exile administration supports call against China

Dharamsala: The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday supported last week''s call to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) experts to take urgent measures against Chinese violations.

"We strongly urge the UNHRC and the member states to hold a special session to evaluate the human rights violations being carried out by China and to establish a country mandate of UN Special Rapporteur on China to monitor, analyze and report annually on the human rights situation in Tibet," a CTA statement quoting its President Lobsang Sangay said.

"We urge the international community to unite and ensure that China fulfills its obligations under international laws, including human rights obligations before it is too late," it added.

Fifty UN independent experts from 30 UN Special Procedure mandate called on the UNHRC to "act with a sense of urgency" to take all appropriate decisive measures, including a special session and establishment of a rapporteur, to protect fundamental freedoms in regions under China, including Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The CTA thanked the UN experts for their timely intervention and welcome their call for urgent decisive measures against the government of China.

The UNHRC on June 26 said UN independent experts have repeatedly communicated with the government of China their alarm regarding the repression of fundamental freedoms in the Asian giant.

They have denounced the repression of protest and democracy advocacy in Hong Kong, impunity for excessive use of force by police, the alleged use of chemical agents against protesters, the alleged sexual harassment and assault of women protesters in police stations and the alleged harassment of healthcare workers.

The independent experts believe that it was time for renewed attention on the human rights situation in the country, particularly in light of the moves against the people of Hong Kong, minorities of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the Tibet Autonomous Region, and human rights defenders across the country.

The Tibetan government-in-exile is based in this northern hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS