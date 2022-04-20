Thunderstorms in parts of south coastal Andhra on Thursday

Amaravati: The Met has forecast thunderstorms with lightning in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

There is no rain forecast on Wednesday and Friday though, even as a weather system is developing over southwest Bay of Bengal.

"The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists and now is seen at 1.5 km above mean sea level," said a Met official.

Winter has completely set in on the southern state as nights have turned colder and foggy, the Met official said.

Tuesday mostly cloudy in Bhimavaram and vicinity in West Godavari district, including villages such as Chinnapulleru, Seesali, Kalla, Kallakuru, Doddanapudi and others.

—IANS