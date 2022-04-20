Thunderstorm With Hail Likely In Uttarakhand

Pune: Thunderstorm, accompanied with squall and hail, isvery likely to occur at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department in a bulletin here on Friday. The Met also warned that thunderstorm, accompanied with squall, is very likely at isolated pockets over Bihar and northern pockets of Gangetic West Bengal during the period.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds, is very likely at isolated segments over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Odisha, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the period.

Day temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of west Rajasthan.

They were appreciably above norm in some sections of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan and coastal Karnataka as well as in remaining nooks of west Rajasthan.

They were above par in some divisions of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as in remaining sites of Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

Day temperatures were markedly below norm in some locales of Odisha.

They were appreciably to markedly below normal in some sectors of Vidarbha and Telangana.

They were appreciably below par in some areas of Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as in remaining venues of Odisha and Telangana.

They were below norm in some portions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram Tripura, east Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka as well as in remaining parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Vidarbha and coastal Andhra

Pradesh. They were normal over the rest of the country. The highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degree Celsius was recorded over the plains at Barmer (west Rajasthan). Rain or thundershowers had occurred at most regions in Haryana,

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during past 24 hours. It had occurred at many niches in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram,Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands as well as at a few zones in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, west Rajasthan and coastal Karnataka during the period.Isolated patches in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, east and west Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, north and south interiors of Karnataka and Kerala during the period.

Dry weather prevailed over Jharkhand, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Lakshadweep during the period. UNI