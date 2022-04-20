Thunder, Rains Claim Three Lives

Pratapgarh: Three people were killed while six others were injured after coming in contact with thunder and heavy rains in this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources here, Shanti Devi (50), a resident of Gauri village in the Nawabganj area, was protecting the mango garden beside her home. Due to the thunder and lightning, a tree fell upon her and she died after getting trapped under it.

In another incident, Om Prakash Yadav (35) was killed after the wall of a house collapsed and he was trapped under its debris in the Gopalganj Shahpur area in Hathiganwa.

In a separate incident, Khushbu (9), daughter of Aima Oonchgav village in the Manikpur area Suresh Kumar Saroj, had gone to graze cattle in the evening. Meanwhile, the branch of a mango tree fell upon her which led to her on the spot death. UNI



