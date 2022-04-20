Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina is too hot to handle and Aamir can't hold back anymore

New Delhi: The much anticipated first look of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in 'Thugs of Hindostan' is out, and it will surely set the temperatures soaring!

Named Suraiyya, Katrina's character is a breathtakingly beautiful performer who makes every man go weak in the knees. She is the best dancer in the country, who people throng to watch.

Dressed in a shimmery, thigh-slit lehenga-choli, the 'Dhoom 3' star can be seen striking an intense pose for the camera. Adding to the perfect stance, the loose curls and minimal jewellery compliment her fresh look perfectly.

Keeping up with the innovative style of introducing the primary characters of their film, the makers have revealed the looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Llyod Owen so far.

Her co-star Aamir Khan is totally smitten by her look and couldn't hold back his feelings for her, which he nurtures for five years since their first film 'Dhoom 3'. He admitted he could never muster up the courage to say how much he loves her and that it would be a favour if someone could convey his feelings to her.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is set to treat the audience with an exciting, visually stunning, cinematic experience on the big screen.

The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.