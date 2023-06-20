Through The Lens Of Nature: Capturing Nature's Beauty & Splendour UIFT & VD, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD) Panjab University successfully organized an Instagram Photography & Caption Contest, inviting participants to showcase their talent and passion for nature through captivating photographs.

The contest, held on the auspicious occasion of World Environment Day, aimed to raise awareness about the significance of environmental preservation and sustainability. It provided a creative platform for photographers of all backgrounds and experience levels to contribute their unique perspectives on the beauty and Splendour of our Mother Nature. Students shared their vision, capturing landscapes, mesmerizing seascapes, and the delicate balance between humans and nature. The awards were announced on the official Instagram profile of UIFT& VD. First Prize was bagged by Ms. Kashish (@ka.sh.ish.21), second by Ms. Palak Batra(@_palakbatra) and third by Ms. Sushila (@styledby_brownbeauty). The winners' photographs masterfully combined technical excellence with emotional impact.