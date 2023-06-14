Through PM Modi's visit, US looks to convey India-US relationship is of 'positive strategic consequence': WH

Washington: According to the White House, the United States hopes to show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the relationship between India and the United States is of "positive strategic consequence" during Modi's official state visit.

On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will begin a three-day state visit to the nation's capital. On June 22, there will be a welcome ceremony, a state supper, and an address to a Joint Session of the United States Congress.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said the US-India alliance is deeper and more expensive than ever during a panel discussion at the US India Business Council's annual 'India Ideas Summit' on Tuesday.—Inputs from Agencies