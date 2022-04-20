Thrilled to be team up with Vikram: Tamannaah

Chennai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty this year, is very excited to team up with actor Vikram for the first time in an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil actioner.





"I'm thrilled to be finally joining hands with Vikram. Although I can't talk about my role yet, I can say that was blown away when I heard the story. I will join the sets from March," Tamannaah, who has the Tamil remake of "Queen" and Telugu film "Pellichoopulu" in the offing, told IANS.





To be directed by Vijay Chander, the film starts rolling from Friday.

Interestingly, Vikram will be juggling this project and Gautham Menon's "Dhruva Natchathiram".







Popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will be making his industry debut in an antagonist's role with this project.





S.S. Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the film.





--IANS