Three Women Among 4 Run Over By Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Exp In Allahabad

Allahabad: Four members of a family, including three women, were mowed down by Rajdhani superfast Express train in Naini area of the trans-Yamuna area of the district here on Monday. GRP sources here said the family of four was crossing the tracks at Naini station instead of taking the foot over-bridge when suddenly Bhubaneswar Rajdhani express train came and crushed them at 0400 hrs. The family was returning to Chota Chaka village after attending the Dusherra mela at Naini when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Brajkali(58), Sushila Devi(45), Shilu(18) and Vijay Kumar (38). UNI



