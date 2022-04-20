Three tankers airlifted by Kerala to West Bengal return with oxygen

Kochi (Kerala): Kerala airlifted three tankers to the Tata Steel Plant at Burnpur in West Bengal and brought them back by road to Kochi with oxygen.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Reji P Varghese said, "Oxygen was brought from Bengal due to lack of oxygen here. Three tankers were used for this. From here it was airlifted to Bengal. Returned safely by road. A tanker contains 9 tons of oxygen. The total oxygen reached today is 18 tons. There was a pilot vehicle from Cuttack to here."



One tanker had reached Kochi earlier on Thursday.

Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala conducted the mission. Four persons were in the team. Chandu, who is an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector led the team. Three drivers of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation who got special training drove the tankers from Bengal to Kochi. (ANI)