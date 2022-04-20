Three Tablighi Jamaat participants tested +ive in Himachal

Shimla: Three more people, who partook in the religious congregation at Nizamudin Mosque in national capital -- Delhi, were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh taking the total number of cases to six in the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here confirmed that three samples that were taken from Una were found positive as 27 people were tested today in the state. The samples, which proved positive, were tested at Dr Rajinder Prassad Medical College, Tanda and the patients are admitted there only.

State Integrated Disease Surveillance Program Officer Dr Sonam Negi said that efforts are being done to trace out the people who came in contact with the three positive people.

Out of the total cases reported in the state, one person has so far lost his life.

UNI