Three Shops Sealed For Black-Marketing Of Masks

Basti: Three medical store shops were sealed on allegations of black marketing of masks in view of the novel coronavirus in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said here on Monday.

According to sources, the administration carried out a check on numerous medical stores and in the process, three medical store owners were found to be selling masks at higher prices.

As a result, their medical shops have been sealed by the administration.

Sources said that after finding out that the complaint about Vijay Medical Store, Company Bagh, Raj Medical Store, Aawas Vikas Colony and Katha Kumar Medical Store were selling masks at higher prices, a joint team of the administration and the drugs department sealed all three shops. Ordinary masks were being sold between Rs 60 and 80 at these medical stores, sources said, adding that the people complained about the same to the district administration after which the action was initiated. UNI