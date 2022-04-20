    Menu
    World

    Three Russian climbers missing on Nepal's Annapurna peak: Report

    April20/ 2022

    Kathmandu [Nepal]: Three Russian climbers have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna I peak (8,091 meters), located in the north-central part of the country.

    The climbers have been identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin and Dmitry Sinev, according to the local media reports.

    A search operation is set to begin on Monday morning. More details are awaited in this regard.

    The Annapurna region is a diverse and popular trekking area. It is a massif in the Himalayas in north-central Nepal that includes several peaks.

    In April 2020, two South Korean trekkers had died in an avalanche in the Annapurna region.

    —ANI

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in