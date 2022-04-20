Three Policemen Part Of UP Dy CM's Security Injured As Truck Hits Escort Vehicle

Pratapgarh: Three policemen were injured on Saturday when a truck hit an escort vehicle which was part of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in the Hathigaya area here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said some of the escort vehicles attached to the convoy of the deputy chief minister were going from Lucknow to Allahabad.

At Khidirpur village on the Lucknow-Allahabad national highway, a truck hit one of the vehicles, injuring head constable Pankaj Tripathi, constable (driver) Rajesh Bahadur Singh and Naresh Kumar, he said. They were admitted to community health centre in Kunda, he added.

Maurya was not part of the convoy, police said.

The truck has been impounded while its driver is absconding, they said. —PTI