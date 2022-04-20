slamabad: Three police personnel were killed on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police van in Pakistan's Karachi city. The policemen were on patrolling duty in Azizabad area when the miscreants on motorbikes shot at the van, killing three of on the spot, Geo News reported. The victims included a sub-inspector. IANS
Three policemen killed in Karachi firing
April20/ 2022
