Three Policemen Including SI Injured In Attack By Criminals In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Three policemen including a sub-inspector were severely injured in attack of some armed criminals in Ratauniya Sardar village of Chauri-Chaura area here early on Monday morning.

According to police a police team out for nabbing dreaded criminal Mithun Paswan, was attacked by some armed criminals related with Mithun. Constable Vansh Narayan Gaud was shot while constable Shailendra Singh and sub-inspector Ghanshyam Verma were brutally beaten by lathis by criminal. Injured policemen were rushed to Baba Raghav Das Medical College Gorakhpur where condition of constable Shailendra Singh was stated to be critical. Following the incident Senior Superintendent of police Shalabh Mathur reached at the spot and instructed to nab escaped criminals. Police has raided many places to nab the culprits while some persons were taken into custody for interrogations. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed in the area to deal with any untoward situation. Meanwhile Inspector General, Gorakhpur zone Jai Narayan Singh visited district hospital to see injured policemen and instructed hospital authorities to provide better facilities to them. He said that probe was ordered into the matter and stringent actions would be taken against criminals. Over 13 criminal cases registered against Mithun Paswan and he was escaped in 2017 encounter. UNI