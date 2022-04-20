Three Pilgrims Die, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Kasganj

Kasganj: Three pilgrims, including two women, died while 20 others injured when a bus overturned in Soro Kotwali area here early on Sunday morning.

Soro Kotwali in-charge Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said the accident occurred as the driver of the bus, en route to Kachhala Ganga Ghat, lost control over the vehicle around 0230 hrs.

The pilgrims, hailing from Karsani village, were heading towards the Ghat to take holy dip after completion of 'Bhagwat Katha'.

The injured were rushed to hospital from where eight were referred to Aligarh Medical College. The deceased and injured were yet to be identified. Senior police and administrative officers rushed to the spot and helped the injured and families of deceased. UNI