Three-phase panchayat polls in Himachal from Jan 17

Shimla: The State Election Commission in Himachal Pradesh on Monday notified the three-phase elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, beginning from January 17.

The nomination papers will be filed from December 31 to January 2.

The polling will be held in three phases -- January 17, January 19 and January 21.

The counting of ballots for the ward members, the up-pradhan and the pradhan of the Gram Panchayat will be taken up simultaneously after the polling, while for the members of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad will be held on January 22.

The dates for elections for Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishad in Keylong and Kaza in Lahaul Spiti district, Pangi in Chamba and Gram Panchayats in Karjan and Soyal in Naggar and Jaban and Namhog in Anni in Kullu district will be notified later.

—IANS