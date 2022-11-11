    Menu
    Three people pass away in Kanpur after breathing toxic gas

    The Hawk
    November11/ 2022

    Kanpur (The Hawk): Inhaling deadly gas while cleaning a sewage tank close to a tannery here resulted in the deaths of three workers.

    In the Jajmau region, the tragedy happened close to the Shalimar tannery.

    The three reportedly lost consciousness, and the tannery personnel transported them to Hallett hospital, where the medical staff pronounced them dead.

    After the employees left the hospital, the police were contacted.

    A police officer stated, "We are investigating the situation and efforts are being made to identify the labourers and also tell their relatives.

