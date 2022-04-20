Three People Murdered In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: Three people including the wife of a police inspector were allegedly murdered by miscreants in the Chandausi area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamuna Prasad on Saturday here said that Satya Pal Singh, resident of Mahmoodpur village in Bulandshahr, was an Inspector in the police department. He died in 1982 due to some ailment.

His wife Santosh Devi (60) was living in a rented house situated at Aazad Road in Chandausi for many years after her husband's death. Her son was also a Sub-inspector who died earlier in a road mishap. Police sources said that Santosh Devi's cousin brother Keshar Singh, originally a resident of Bulandshahr also used to live with her.

15 days back, the victim had started living in her new house after shifting materials there, which had been constructed last year in the Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony opposite the roadways bus stand and had employed a girl for doing the household chores.

The victim's elder daughter Rashmi Singh, resident of Gurgaon called up relative Anurag Singh living in the same colony at around 2100 hrs on Friday, complaining that she had been calling her mother repeatedly but no one was answering it.

Anurag Singh reached Santosh Devi's house and found the main gate open. Three dead bodies were found inside the house. The SP said that the body of Santosh Devi was found on the porch outside the house, while the maid's body was lying on a cot nearby.

The throat of both the victims had been slit with an edgy weapon.

The dead body of Keshar Singh was also found in the lobby.

The almirah of a room was open, while the household articles were scattered everywhere.

Mr Prasad said that the police is probing the matter.

Following an inspection of the site of the crime, the Inspector General of Police has given important directions to the subordinates for cracking the murder case in a speedy manner. Mr Prasad said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the Santosh Devi's brother Raj Bahadur in Chandausi's triple murder case. Police teams have been formed to conduct an investigation into the matter. UNI