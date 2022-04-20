Three People Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Bareilly

Bareilly: Three people, including a three-year-old boy, was burnt alive while two others received severe injuries when a fire broke out in Bhojipura area here late on Friday night.

According to police here on Saturday, five people, residents of Lakhmpur village were stuck in fire late on Friday night in which three of them died while two others were severely injured.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar reached at district hospital with district magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh and met with those injured.

The DM also instructed doctors to provide proper treatment to the injured.

He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of deceased and every possible help to the injured.

The deceased were identified as Raju (35), his son Nitin (5) and sister Chandani (12) while his wife Lakhmi and other son Lucky was severely injured. UNI